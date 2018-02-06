15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Plan to demolish ‘anti-social magnet’ at Tuam school

By GBFM News
February 6, 2018

Time posted: 4:17 pm

Galway Bay fm  newsroom – A well-known school in Tuam could be set for changes.

The Board of Management of St. Jarlath’s College is seeking planning permission to convert 4 classrooms on the first floor into 2 new classrooms.

The development would also include a new single storey construction studies building and the demolition of the existing mass concrete ball alley, which it’s stated has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and weekend drinking.

St. Jarlath’s College Tuam is a protected structure and a decision is due from the county council next month.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
February 6, 2018
February 6, 2018
