Plan approved for new wastewater treatment plant in Spiddal

By GBFM News
October 3, 2018

Time posted: 4:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new wastewater treatment plant in Spiddal have been approved.

The plant is to be located adjacent to the existing craft village.

The works will also include the decommissioning of the existing wastewater treatment plant on the site.

County planners have attached nine conditions to the grant of permission including a stipulation that work on the site takes place between 8am and 6pm.

It’s envisaged that the project will be completed byb 2021

Infrastructure Programmes Regional Lead with Irish Water, Colm Boyd says it’ll improve water quality in the Spiddal area, you can hear more on FYI Galway at 5…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
Concerns over 'widespread' use of internet drugs among Galway teens

