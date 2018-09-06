Pitches from Presidential hopefuls underway at Galway City Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ten presidential candidates are making presentations at City Hall.

The hopefuls began their pitches in the past hour before the group of 18 city councillors.

Marie Goretti Moylan has made her pitch to councillors in her bid for the Aras.

The Athlone native was first to address councillors after some of the candidates swapped places on the official speaking order schedule.

Ms Goretti Moylan delivered a four minute presentation and advised members she hopes to go to Trinity College in Dublin to study law,with a view to studying human rights at a later stage.

She said she has a particular interest in domestic violence issues and intends to conduct research in the Magdalene Laundries and other such institutions and eventually write a book.

Ms Goretti Moylan told the meeting she is representing herself and funding her own campaign for the Aras.

Sean Gallagher of Dragon’s Den fame was next to make his pitch for his second bid for the Aras.

Addressing the group, Mr. Gallagher vowed he would work with every fibre of his being for those on the margins.

The Cavan man said he would place a special focus on disability if he won his bid for the Aras examining supported employment and education.

Mr. Gallagher, a father of two, referred to his previous campaign for the Aras in 2011 where he won a nomination from four local authorities to allow him enter the race.

He referred to the controversial tweet which brought his campaign into the spotlight and thanked the half a million people who gave him their number one.

Galway’s Patrick Feeney is next to address councillors with eight further pitches yet to be heard.