Pieta House Chosen As Aer Arann Half Marathon Charity Partner For 2018

Pieta House is delighted to have been chosen as the Aer Arann Half Marathon charity partner for 2018. Running over three days from April 6th-8th, this exclusive event is open to just 150 participants, and is expected to raise in excess of €75,000 for its suicide and self-harm prevention and suicide bereavement services.

In 2000, Aer Arann Islands founder Pádraig Ó Céidigh took part in the New York City Marathon and wanted to replicate the experience on the Aran Islands to raise money for charity. The first event took place on Inis Mór in 2001, and the Aer Arann Half Marathon has been a key event for the local community ever since. In the past, the event has supported Crumlin Children’s Hospital and Temple Street Children’s University Hospital, and 2018 marks the beginning of a three-year partnership with Pieta House.

Speaking about the 2018 Aer Arann Islands Half Marathon Pádraig Ó Céidigh said“We in Aer Arann Islands, together with our many friends, are delighted to be organising the Aer Arann Islands Half Marathon for the 18th year in succession. To date the Aer Arann Islands Half Marathon, has raised an excess of €1.5 million for numerous Irish charities. This year the Aer Arann Islands Half Marathon will support the fantastic work undertaken by Pieta House. The Aer Arann Islands Half Marathon could not happen without the wonderful friendships with its participants, committee and community on Inis Mór. Their dedication, passion and grá for the event and its uniqueness has resulted in its success to date”

With over 85% of its funding coming from fundraising and donations, Pieta House relies on the generosity of the public to continue to provide its life-saving services free of charge, and events like the Aer Arann Half Marathon are vital to its continued success.Participants are required to raise a minimum of €550 in addition to the registration fee in order to take part, which goes directly to support the services of Pieta House.

In addition to the race, participants will enjoy a weekend on beautiful Inis Mór, travelling to and from the island with Aer Arann Islands, and will receive a medal, certificate, and race pack. For more information or to register, visit www.aerarannhalfmarathon.ie.