Petition opposing student rent hikes at Cuirt na Coiribe gathers almost 4k signatures

By GBFM News
May 7, 2018

Time posted: 5:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online petition opposing planned rent hikes at student accommodation estate Cúirt na Coiribe in the city has gathered almost 4 thousand signatures.

It’s after management recently revealed it plans to introduce rent increases of up to €1 thousand for the coming academic year.

The Students Union at NUI Galway is leading a campaign against the measure.

It claims students were already paying rent levels on the upper end of the scale and are now just being exploited and manipulated.

It’s understood bookings to current residents will be opened in the coming days – while bookings for the general public will open next week.

Further information on the campaign and petition can be found on the NUI Galway Students Union Facebook page.

Student Union President, Lorcan O Maoileannaigh says due to the late notice, students now have little choice other than to pay.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
091 770000
[email protected]
