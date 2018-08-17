Personnel boost for Paediatric Consultants team at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a personnel boost for the children’s specialist consultants team at University Hospital Galway
The hospital’s first ever Paediatric Endocrinology Consultant has been appointed
Dr Niamh McGrath will look after general peadiatric patients as well as children with type 1 diabetes, and endocrine conditions such as disorders of growth and puberty
Dr McGrath graduated from UCD in 2007 with a first class Honours in paediatrics, and has worked in Temple Street and Crumlin children’s hospitals in Dublin