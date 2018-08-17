15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Personnel boost for Paediatric Consultants team at UHG

By GBFM News
August 17, 2018

Time posted: 4:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a personnel boost for the children’s specialist consultants team at University Hospital Galway

The hospital’s first ever Paediatric Endocrinology Consultant has been appointed

Dr Niamh McGrath will look after general peadiatric patients as well as children with type 1 diabetes, and endocrine conditions such as disorders of growth and puberty

Dr McGrath graduated from UCD in 2007 with a first class Honours in paediatrics, and has worked in Temple Street and Crumlin children’s hospitals in Dublin

Galway Bay FM News Desk
