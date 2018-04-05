15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Permit granted for Poolboy waste facility despite strong opposition

By GBFM News
April 5, 2018

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has granted a permit for a controversial waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe.

County planners last year gave the green light to Sean Curran of Barna Waste to develop a waste transfer facility at Poolboy.

However, locals have voiced their strong opposition to the proposal through the collection of hundreds of signatures, and several public meetings.

The waste transfer facility can now be established following the granting of a waste permit for the site by the local authority.

