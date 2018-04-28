15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Pensioner taken to UHG following aggravated burglary at Salthill school

By GBFM News
April 28, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An elderly woman has been taken to UHG after an aggravated burglary at a school in Salthill this morning.

It’s understood the woman confronted an intruder at Colaiste Einde on Threadneedle Road.

 

Sometime between the hours of 6am and 7.30am this morning, an intruder forced his way into the school on Threadneedle Road and ransacked a number of areas.

However, he was confronted by an elderly woman who was on the premises at the time of the incident.

She was subsequently knocked down and had personal possessions stolen by the man who then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to UHG after using a personal alarm to seek help but it’s understood while shaken, her injuries are not serious.

The man is being described as being aged in his 20’s, around 6ft in height with an athletic build.

He was wearing a blue top with a white stripe, Adidas runners also with a stripe, and is believed to speak with a Dublin accent.

Anyone with information – or who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area – is urged to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720.

Gardai are particularly eager to hear from local hostels or B&B’s who may recognise the description of the individual – or noticed any unusual behavior overnight or this morning.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
