The Keith Finnegan Show

Pedestrians hospitalised and road closed following Dyke Road collision

By GBFM News
August 8, 2018

Time posted: 10:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two pedestrians have been taken to University Hospital Galway following a collision on the Dyke Road this morning.

The single vehicle incident happened near the carpark at the Black Box Theatre at around half past eight.

The road is now closed between the Headford Road Junction and the Black Box to facilitate a technical examination.

The condition of those hospitalised is not yet known.

Gardai are advising motorists that the road will remain closed for a number of hours and traffic delays are to be expected.

