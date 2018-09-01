15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Pedestrian taken to UHG following hit and run in Lettermullan

By GBFM News
September 1, 2018

Time posted: 10:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was knocked down in a hit and run near Lettermullan in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred some time between the hours of 2 and 3 am near the bridge at Cuigeal.

The victim – a local man aged in his 50’s – suffered serious injuries and he was discovered by a passer by a short time later.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway where his condition is being described as serious but not life threatening.

Gardai are appealling for anyone with information to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 1st September, 2018
Funding award for substantial works at Temperance Hall in Loughrea
September 1, 2018
Galway has one of biggest drops in house sales nationwide
September 1, 2018
Funding award for substantial works at Temperance Hall in Loughrea
August 31, 2018
UHG second most overcrowded hospital nationwide during August

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 31, 2018
GALWAY MINOR TEAM FOR ALL-IRELAND FINAL ANNOUNCED
August 31, 2018
Galway Hockey Club Hosts “Hockey In Pink” Tomorrow Morning In Dangan
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK