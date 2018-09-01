Pedestrian taken to UHG following hit and run in Lettermullan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was knocked down in a hit and run near Lettermullan in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred some time between the hours of 2 and 3 am near the bridge at Cuigeal.

The victim – a local man aged in his 50’s – suffered serious injuries and he was discovered by a passer by a short time later.

He was taken to University Hospital Galway where his condition is being described as serious but not life threatening.

Gardai are appealling for anyone with information to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720.