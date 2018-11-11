Pedestrian killed in collision near Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A pedestrian has been killed following a road collision near Ballinasloe.

The incident happened at Kilclooney late last evening.

At around 7 last evening, a man was out walking on the Deerpark Road at Kilclooney when he was struck by a car.

He suffered serious injuries during the incident – and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the man – who’s understood to be local and aged in his 50’s – was removed to University Hospital Galway.

The Deerpark road from Ballinasloe to Killure – known locally as ‘The Bog Road’ – has since been closed as Garda technical teams awaited first light to conduct an examination of the scene.

It’s expected the road will remain closed until around mid-day.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses – or anyone with information on the incident – to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090-9631890.