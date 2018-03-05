Pearse Stadium Double Header Confirmed For Next Sunday

The CCCC has announced the re-fixture details for all of the Allianz Football and Hurling League matches that were postponed last weekend because of the adverse weather conditions.

Round 5 of both the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues will now take place this weekend, Saturday March 10 and Sunday March 11.

Most of the matches will be played on Sunday afternoon, including the Division 1 Allianz Football League clash between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park.

The Double Header scheduled for yesterday in Pearse Stadium will now be played next Sunday with Galway’s Footballers taking on Monaghan at 12.30 followed by the Hurlers facing Limerick at 2.30.

The Division 1 Allianz Hurling League Quarter finals have been moved to the weekend of March 17th/18th, the semi-finals to the weekend of March 24th/25th and the Allianz Hurling League final to March 31st.

See below for all of this weekend’s Allianz League fixtures.

Saturday February 10

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 5

Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park, Omagh, 7pm.

Referee: TBC

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 5

Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm

Referee: TBC

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 5

Wexford v Offaly, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm

Referee: TBC

Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7pm

Referee: TBC

Allianz Football League Division 4

Round 5

Limerick v Waterford, Martinstown, Limerick, 7pm

Referee: TBC

Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm

Referee: TBC

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Round 5

London v Kildare, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.00pm

Referee: TBC

Sunday March 11

Allianz Football League Division 1

Round 5

Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, Salthill 12.30pm

Referee: TBC

Kildare v Mayo, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2.00pm

Referee: TBC

Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 4.00pm

Referee: TBC

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 5

Tipperary v Louth, Semple Stadium, Thurles 12.30pm

Referee: TBC

Clare v Roscommon, Cusack Park Ennis, 2.00pm

Referee: TBC

Meath v Cork, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 3.00pm

Referee: TBC

Allianz Football League Division 3

Round 5

Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, 2.00pm.

Referee: TBC

Westmeath v Fermanagh, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.00pm

Referee: TBC

Allianz Football League Division 4

Round 6

London v Laois, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.00pm

Referee: TBC

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Round 5

Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 2.30pm

Referee: TBC

Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 2.30pm

Referee: TBC

Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, Waterford, 2.30pm

Referee: TBC

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Round 5

Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 2.30pm

Referee: TBC

Laois v Dublin, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2.30pm

Referee: TBC

Offaly v Antrim, St. Brendan’s Park, Birr, 2.30pm

Referee: TBC

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Round 5

Meath v Carlow, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 1.00pm.

Referee: TBC

Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.00pm.

Referee: TBC.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Round 5

Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, Armagh 2.30pm

Referee: TBC

Down v Mayo, Portaferry, 2.30pm

Referee: TBC

Wicklow v Derry, Joule Park, Aughrim, 2.30pm

Referee: TBC

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 3A

Round 5

Longford v Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.00pm

Referee: TBC

Monaghan v Louth, St. Mary’s Park, 2.00pm

Referee: TBC

Roscommon v Warwickshire, Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon, 2.00pm

Referee: TBC

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 3B

Round 5

Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2.30pm

Referee: TBC

Leitrim v Cavan, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick On Shannon, 2.30pm.

Referee: TBC