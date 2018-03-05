Pearse Stadium Double Header Confirmed For Next Sunday

The CCCC has announced the re-fixture details for all of the Allianz Football and Hurling League matches that were postponed last weekend because of the adverse weather conditions.
Round 5 of both the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues will now take place this weekend, Saturday March 10 and Sunday March 11.
Most of the matches will be played on Sunday afternoon, including the Division 1 Allianz Football League clash between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park.
The Double Header scheduled for yesterday in Pearse Stadium will now be played next Sunday with Galway’s Footballers taking on Monaghan at 12.30 followed by the Hurlers facing Limerick at 2.30.
The Division 1 Allianz Hurling League Quarter finals have been moved to the weekend of March 17th/18th, the semi-finals to the weekend of March 24th/25th and the Allianz Hurling League final to March 31st.
See below for all of this weekend’s Allianz League fixtures.
Saturday February 10
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 5
Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park, Omagh, 7pm.
Referee: TBC
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 5
Cavan v Down, Kingspan Breffni, 7pm
Referee: TBC
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 5
Wexford v Offaly, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm
Referee: TBC
Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7pm
Referee: TBC
Allianz Football League Division 4
Round 5
Limerick v Waterford, Martinstown, Limerick, 7pm
Referee: TBC
Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm
Referee: TBC
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A
Round 5
London v Kildare, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.00pm
Referee: TBC
Sunday March 11
Allianz Football League Division 1
Round 5
Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, Salthill 12.30pm
Referee: TBC
Kildare v Mayo, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2.00pm
Referee: TBC
Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 4.00pm
Referee: TBC
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 5
Tipperary v Louth, Semple Stadium, Thurles 12.30pm
Referee: TBC
Clare v Roscommon, Cusack Park Ennis, 2.00pm
Referee: TBC
Meath v Cork, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 3.00pm
Referee: TBC
Allianz Football League Division 3
Round 5
Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, 2.00pm.
Referee: TBC
Westmeath v Fermanagh, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3.00pm
Referee: TBC
Allianz Football League Division 4
Round 6
London v Laois, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1.00pm
Referee: TBC
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
Round 5
Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 2.30pm
Referee: TBC
Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 2.30pm
Referee: TBC
Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, Waterford, 2.30pm
Referee: TBC
Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
Round 5
Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 2.30pm
Referee: TBC
Laois v Dublin, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2.30pm
Referee: TBC
Offaly v Antrim, St. Brendan’s Park, Birr, 2.30pm
Referee: TBC
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A
Round 5
Meath v Carlow, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 1.00pm.
Referee: TBC
Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.00pm.
Referee: TBC.
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B
Round 5
Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, Armagh 2.30pm
Referee: TBC
Down v Mayo, Portaferry, 2.30pm
Referee: TBC
Wicklow v Derry, Joule Park, Aughrim, 2.30pm
Referee: TBC
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 3A
Round 5
Longford v Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2.00pm
Referee: TBC
Monaghan v Louth, St. Mary’s Park, 2.00pm
Referee: TBC
Roscommon v Warwickshire, Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon, 2.00pm
Referee: TBC
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 3B
Round 5
Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2.30pm
Referee: TBC
Leitrim v Cavan, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick On Shannon, 2.30pm.
Referee: TBC