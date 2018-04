Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s feared ‘pay by weight’ waste collections are leading to increased illegal dumping across Galway.

The matter has been rasied by Councillor Martina Kinane, who says the Oranmore dual carriageway has been consistently littered in recent months.

The County Council executive says illegal dumping is an ongoing problem which affects many of the major routes across Galway.

