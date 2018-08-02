15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Patron of new Galway secondary school to be announced next month

By GBFM News
August 2, 2018

Time posted: 9:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Education says the patronage of a new secondary school planned for Galway will be revealed next month.

It follows the closing of a public consultation on the patronage process this week.

Four patrons have applied to run the new school, which will serve the city catchment area and be located either in the city or Oranmore.

These are Educate Together, Scoil Sinéad Limited, the Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board and the Bishop of Tuam, Killala & Achonry.

It’s expected the new school, which is set to cater for one thousand pupils, will open its doors in 2019.

The patronage process is being overseen by external independent advisory group the New Schools Establishment Group.

