Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of primary and secondary Irish-medium schools in Galway is not enough to meet the demand.

That’s according to Caoimhín Ó hEaghra of the all-Irish primary schools patron body – An Foras Pátrúnachta – who says there is just 10 Gaelscoileanna and two Gaelcholáistí in Galway outside the Gaeltacht area.

He says one in four parents want an Irish-medium education for their children but supply is not satisfying demand.

More at 9