15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Patrick Hoban named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association Player of the Month for June

By Sport GBFM
July 17, 2018

Time posted: 3:37 pm

Dundalk striker Patrick Hoban has claimed the SSE Airtricity League/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for June.

The 26-year-old has been in blistering form since returning from England to join the Lilywhites for a second spell last November.

Hoban is out on his own at the top of the Premier Division’s goalscoring charts with 21 in 25 games, including five goals last month for the current league leaders.

“It’s great,” said the Galway native, reacting to the news. “The gaffer [Stephen Kenny] told me on Sunday, and it’s a good feeling to win one.

“I didn’t expect to have as many goals at this time in the season, especially as I didn’t get a pre-season into me [due to injury].

“Personally, it means that you’re doing something right but it also shows the whole team are working well together.

“We’re scoring goals and winning football matches, and that comes from the team around you.”

Hoban, who last won the award in October 2014, saw off Dundalk team-mate Robbie Benson in second and third-placed Kieran Sadlier of Cork City this time around.

 

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk receiving his SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month award for June from Marketing Specialist for SSE Airtricity Ruth Ryan at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Co Louth. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

print
Sport
Landslide majority (81%) support introduction of a Tax Credit or an increase in Grants for GAA players
Galway’s residential vacancy rate above national average
July 17, 2018
Landslide majority (81%) support introduction of a Tax Credit or an increase in Grants for GAA players
July 17, 2018
Shane Walsh Wins PwC GAA/GPA Player Of The Month Football Award For June
July 17, 2018
Galway Greyhound Stadium To Host “Bubbles And Brunch” On Galway Plate Day

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

July 17, 2018
Gardai seek help in locating teenager missing from Tuam
July 17, 2018
Former Galway underage GAA star spared jail sentence for theft

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline