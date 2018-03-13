15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Patients to be contacted directly as some UHG electives deferred

By GBFM News
March 13, 2018

Time posted: 8:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Some non-urgent surgeries scheduled for UHG today have been deferred.

It’s after the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation counted 714 patients on trolleys yesterday – the highest number ever recorded.

 

The Health Minister Simon Harris says the poor weather has made a bad situation worse.

Affected patients are being contacted directly, so those who have not heard from their hospital should attend for their appointment as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Nursing Homes Ireland says a snapshot survey has revealed that at least 29 beds are available within 15 nursing homes across Galway as acute hospitals suffer.

In total, there are 35 private and voluntary nursing homes across the county providing specialist step-down and long-stay care.

Nursing Homes Ireland has written to the Health Minister and the HSE to inform them of bed availability.

Nationally, a snapshot survey informed of over 530 beds being available within 114 nursing homes across the country which could be used to accommodate patients discharged from hospitals to free up acute bed spaces.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
