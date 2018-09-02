15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Pat McDonagh says he has been blackmailed over a number of planning applications

By GBFM News
September 2, 2018

Time posted: 12:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh says he has been blackmailed over the planning process a number of times in the past.

The report in the Sunday Business Post follows recent controversy over alleged fake submissions on a planning application for a service station in Co. Clare.

Mr. McDonagh says while blackmail and extortion are common, he has never negotiated or engaged with any company or individual engaging in such practices.

 

According to the Sunday Business Post, Pat McDonagh has revealed that he’s been blackmailed several times over planning applications.

It reports that a number of businesses have attempted to extort money from the Galway businessman in return for the withdrawal of such applications.

He further claims companies have tried to force him into supplier agreements or business arrangements in return for withdrawing objections to other applications.

It’s alleged that in one case, an individual attempted to extort a high six-figure sum from Supermac’s in exchange for retracting a negative submission from a planning file.

Mr. McDonagh says while attempted blackmail or extortion is common, he has never negotiated or engaged with any company or individual attempting such practices against either himself or Supermac’s.

The revelations follow recent controversy over alleged fake submissions on a motorway service station earmarked for the Galway-Limerick motorway.

The signatures of dozens of people were used without their permission in submissions of support – and in one case, involved the signature of a man who died in 2003.

A planning consultant hired by Supermac’s recently confirmed he submitted the controversial letters – but argued they were gathered by other parties and submitted in good faith.

Howard Williams of Inis Environmental Consultants also said Mr. McDonagh had no input into the submissions and apologised for any upset caused.

Previously, Supermac’s said it was shocked by the situation – stated it would never support such practices – and called for a Garda investigation into the matter.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Corofin are Londis Kilmacud Sevens Champions
September 2, 2018
Public meeting over proposed expansion of quarry near Claregalway
September 2, 2018
City Lotto player scoops €250,000
September 1, 2018
Cathaoirleach of County Galway spearheads efforts to have social housing built in rural villages

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 2, 2018
Corofin are Londis Kilmacud Sevens Champions
September 1, 2018
On The Verge Grand Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK