Pat McDonagh says he has been blackmailed over a number of planning applications

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh says he has been blackmailed over the planning process a number of times in the past.

The report in the Sunday Business Post follows recent controversy over alleged fake submissions on a planning application for a service station in Co. Clare.

Mr. McDonagh says while blackmail and extortion are common, he has never negotiated or engaged with any company or individual engaging in such practices.

According to the Sunday Business Post, Pat McDonagh has revealed that he’s been blackmailed several times over planning applications.

It reports that a number of businesses have attempted to extort money from the Galway businessman in return for the withdrawal of such applications.

He further claims companies have tried to force him into supplier agreements or business arrangements in return for withdrawing objections to other applications.

It’s alleged that in one case, an individual attempted to extort a high six-figure sum from Supermac’s in exchange for retracting a negative submission from a planning file.

The revelations follow recent controversy over alleged fake submissions on a motorway service station earmarked for the Galway-Limerick motorway.

The signatures of dozens of people were used without their permission in submissions of support – and in one case, involved the signature of a man who died in 2003.

A planning consultant hired by Supermac’s recently confirmed he submitted the controversial letters – but argued they were gathered by other parties and submitted in good faith.

Howard Williams of Inis Environmental Consultants also said Mr. McDonagh had no input into the submissions and apologised for any upset caused.

Previously, Supermac’s said it was shocked by the situation – stated it would never support such practices – and called for a Garda investigation into the matter.