Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Participants sought for major Dementia study at NUI Galway

By GBFM News
June 20, 2018

Time posted: 11:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People with experience of caring for those with dementia are being sought for a major study set to be undertaken at NUI Galway.

The research is being conducted by the Centre for Economic and Social Research on Dementia based at the university.

It’s the first ever study of its kind in Ireland – and is looking at supports and services available to people with dementia and their families following diagnosis.

The results of the study will help shape and develop national policy to better assist those who have received a recent diagnosis.

There are an estimated 60 thousand people in Ireland providing unpaid care to a family member or friend living in the community.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
