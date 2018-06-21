Part Time Lab Aide required at Complete Laboratory Solutions, Galway

Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) on the Tuam Road have a vacancy for a part-time (3 days or 5 x half days) Lab Aide to work with their team in their Microbiology Lab here in Galway.

The job will involve , preparation of laboratory media, stock control of the lab and stores, maintaining excellent hygiene standards in the lab and assisting analysts when possible. Proven well developed attention to detail is a must.

For applications and further information contact – Tom McAvinchey in HR at 091 574355