Part Qualified Accountant / Accounting Technician required

Job Title: Part Qualified Accountant / Accounting Technician (3 years’ experience)

Job Type: Permanent

Location: Dangan, Galway – Ireland

Reporting to: Group Chief Accountant (GCA)

JOB PURPOSE

The role is primarily to support the GCA with the task of assisting in the preparation of the month end accounts for

specific companies within the Fintrax Group, a Financial Services Company. This finance role is undertaken by

delivering a consistent high level service in line with Fintrax Group policies and procedures and in keeping with the

Company’s Vision, Mission and Strategy.

NATURE & SCOPE

Fintrax is a financial services organisation that specialises in multicurrency payments, VAT refunds and credit card

processing. For almost 30 years Fintrax has been an industry pioneer, providing the best in payment services to

overseas visitors, international retail groups and banks. Fintrax specialises in payment solutions and services for

tourists. Our two key activities are VAT refunding to non-EU tourists and Dynamic Currency Conversion (Multicurrency

Credit Card Processing). Fintrax provides VAT refunds to non-EU tourists under the brand Premier Tax Free.

The second largest company in the sector, Premier Tax Free is present in over 30 countries worldwide including Europe,

Singapore, Latin America and Africa. Premier Tax Free facilitates the rapid refund of VAT to the international

customers of over 100,000 retailer outlets through the provision of state of the art technology and strategic

partnerships. Fintrax’s Dynamic Currency Conversion service ¥€$ enables travellers to pay for purchases in the

currency of their choice.

KEY RESULT AREAS (KRAs)

1. Preparation of monthly accounts for specific companies (within the Fintrax Group) in line with month end

reporting deadlines.

2. Processing of invoices (incoming and outgoing) which involves ensuring correct approvals are obtained for all

expenditure and payments and that invoices and VAT elements are recorded correctly in the accounts.

3. Debtors and Creditors control reconciliations to include monitoring of month end ledgers, settlement and

allocation of creditor and debtor payments and monitoring of aged listings.

4. Completing balance sheet reconciliations (bank accounts, intercompany accounts etc).

5. Assisting senior accountants in the preparation of monthly accounts for specific companies (within the Fintrax

Group) in line with month end reporting deadlines.

6. Engagement with auditors and tax advisors when required by GCA.

7. Assist the GCA and the finance team with ad hoc finance projects and ensure deadlines are adhered to.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Knowledge & Experience

› Part Qualified Accountant or Accounting Technician with minimum 3 years accounting experience.

› User knowledge of an accounting package e.g Sage desirable.

Skills

› Strong comprehension of accounting principles.

› Proven organisational, planning and communication skills.

› Good technical and analytical aptitude.

› Excellent IT skills.

Key Competencies

› Must be able to communicate well and support key stakeholders and departments.

› Ability to be flexible within a fast growing global company.

› Proven time management and the ability to deliver to tight deadlines.

› Must display initiative and a common sense approach.

Apply to: [email protected]