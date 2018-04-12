Part Qualified Accountant / Accounting Technician required

Job Title: Part Qualified Accountant / Accounting Technician (3 years’ experience)
Job Type: Permanent
Location: Dangan, Galway – Ireland
Reporting to: Group Chief Accountant (GCA)
JOB PURPOSE
The role is primarily to support the GCA with the task of assisting in the preparation of the month end accounts for
specific companies within the Fintrax Group, a Financial Services Company. This finance role is undertaken by
delivering a consistent high level service in line with Fintrax Group policies and procedures and in keeping with the
Company’s Vision, Mission and Strategy.
NATURE & SCOPE
Fintrax is a financial services organisation that specialises in multicurrency payments, VAT refunds and credit card
processing. For almost 30 years Fintrax has been an industry pioneer, providing the best in payment services to
overseas visitors, international retail groups and banks. Fintrax specialises in payment solutions and services for
tourists. Our two key activities are VAT refunding to non-EU tourists and Dynamic Currency Conversion (Multicurrency
Credit Card Processing). Fintrax provides VAT refunds to non-EU tourists under the brand Premier Tax Free.
The second largest company in the sector, Premier Tax Free is present in over 30 countries worldwide including Europe,
Singapore, Latin America and Africa. Premier Tax Free facilitates the rapid refund of VAT to the international
customers of over 100,000 retailer outlets through the provision of state of the art technology and strategic
partnerships. Fintrax’s Dynamic Currency Conversion service ¥€$ enables travellers to pay for purchases in the
currency of their choice.
KEY RESULT AREAS (KRAs)
1. Preparation of monthly accounts for specific companies (within the Fintrax Group) in line with month end
reporting deadlines.
2. Processing of invoices (incoming and outgoing) which involves ensuring correct approvals are obtained for all
expenditure and payments and that invoices and VAT elements are recorded correctly in the accounts.
3. Debtors and Creditors control reconciliations to include monitoring of month end ledgers, settlement and
allocation of creditor and debtor payments and monitoring of aged listings.
4. Completing balance sheet reconciliations (bank accounts, intercompany accounts etc).
5. Assisting senior accountants in the preparation of monthly accounts for specific companies (within the Fintrax
Group) in line with month end reporting deadlines.
6. Engagement with auditors and tax advisors when required by GCA.
7. Assist the GCA and the finance team with ad hoc finance projects and ensure deadlines are adhered to.
PERSON SPECIFICATION
Knowledge & Experience
› Part Qualified Accountant or Accounting Technician with minimum 3 years accounting experience.
› User knowledge of an accounting package e.g Sage desirable.
Skills
› Strong comprehension of accounting principles.
› Proven organisational, planning and communication skills.
› Good technical and analytical aptitude.
› Excellent IT skills.
Key Competencies
› Must be able to communicate well and support key stakeholders and departments.
› Ability to be flexible within a fast growing global company.
› Proven time management and the ability to deliver to tight deadlines.
› Must display initiative and a common sense approach.
Apply to: [email protected]