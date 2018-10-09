Part of Salthill prom to close due to high tide forecast

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A section of Salthill promenade will be closed this evening as high tides are forecast.

The city council’s weather assessment team anticipate there may be overtopping in Salthill at high tide this evening.

As a precaution Seapoint promenade will be closed from the Grattan Road junction to D’Arcy roundabout and from D’Arcy roundabout to Threadneedle Road junction from 5pm.

Access to Silverstand beach will also be closed.

Council officials say road crews will be on standby to close the Dock Road, should it be deemed necessary.

The weather assessment team will continue to meet and monitor the potential impact of a storm front moving towards the West Coast on Thursday evening.