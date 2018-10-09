15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Part of Salthill prom to close due to high tide forecast

By GBFM News
October 9, 2018

Time posted: 4:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A section of Salthill promenade will be closed this evening as high tides are forecast.

The city council’s weather assessment team anticipate there may be overtopping in Salthill at high tide this evening.

As a precaution Seapoint promenade will be closed from the Grattan Road junction to D’Arcy roundabout and from D’Arcy roundabout to Threadneedle Road junction from 5pm.

Access to Silverstand beach will also be closed.

Council officials say road crews will be on standby to close the Dock Road, should it be deemed necessary.

The weather assessment team will continue to meet and monitor the potential impact of a storm front moving towards the West Coast on Thursday evening.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Grosvenor Services have vacancies for Cleaning Operatives
October 9, 2018
Government unveils Budget 2019 with €66bn in spending
October 9, 2018
HSE issues advisory following outbreak of mumps in Western region
October 9, 2018
TD warns Galway festivals crippled by rising insurance costs

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 9, 2018
Galway Races Preview
October 9, 2018
TP Brennan Connacht Cup First Round Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK