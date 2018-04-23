Parkmore based Medical Device company are seeking Production Operators and Quality Inspectors

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore in Galway,

invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

PRODUCTION OPERATORS:

Requirements:

1. Excellent attention to detail, target driven, ability to work on own initiative, good communication skills,

excellent written and spoken English.

QUALITY INSPECTORS:

Requirements:

1. Organisation abilities, enthusiastic and results orientated, excellent attention to detail, computer literate.

Previous experience preferable.

If you are interested in this role, please send your CV to:

[email protected] by Friday, 27th April2018