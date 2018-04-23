15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Parkmore based Medical Device company are seeking Production Operators and Quality Inspectors

By Damian Burke
April 23, 2018

Time posted: 9:43 am

A leading, global partner for Medical-Device development and manufacturing solutions, based in Parkmore in Galway,
invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for the following roles:

PRODUCTION OPERATORS:

Requirements:
1.   Excellent attention to detail, target driven, ability to work on own initiative, good communication skills,
excellent written and spoken English.

QUALITY INSPECTORS:
Requirements:
1.   Organisation abilities, enthusiastic and results orientated, excellent attention to detail, computer literate.
Previous experience preferable.

If you are interested in this role, please send your CV to:
[email protected] by Friday, 27th April2018

CREGG Recruitment are now hiring experienced Process Technicians in Galway