Ronan Lardner

Palestinian solidarity vigil to take place in Eyre Square

By GBFM News
May 15, 2018

Time posted: 12:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the NUI Galway Palestine Solidarity Society will hold a vigil in the city this evening.

The campaign is protesting what it describes as ”indiscriminate Israeli army killings in occupied Palestine”.

The vigil will also commemorate the expulsion of more than 700 thousand Palestinians from their homes in 1948.

The campaign group and society will gather at Eyre Square at 6 o’ clock this evening with flags to support Palestinians.

Demonstrations are also being held today in Dublin, Limerick, Waterford, Belfast and Derry.

Meanwhile, a book of condolence for the people of Palestine will open to the public at Dublin’s Mansion House tomorrow.

Lock signs for Connacht ahead of 2018/19 Season
May 15, 2018
Galway GAA In Association With Gort Golf Club Announce Details Of Summer Golf Classic In Gort Golf Club
