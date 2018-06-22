15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Paid parking to be considered as part of Oranmore Traffic Management plan

By GBFM News
June 22, 2018

Time posted: 1:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Paid parking may have to be introduced in Oranmore as part of any future review of the traffic management plan.

That’s according to council officials who were responding to repeated calls from Councillor Martina Kinane for a review of the traffic management plan for the town.

A meeting of Oranmore/Athenry District heard there isn’t a sufficient budget for such a review with other locations such as Kinvara also in dire need.

Councillor James Charity says motorists are constantly parking on yellow lines and argued enforcement seems to be the biggest issue.

For more on this story tune in at 2…

