Over three thousand Galway junior cert students set to receive exam results

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over three thousand Galway junior cert students are set to receive their results this morning.

3,439 students from the city and county will be able to collect results from their school or online after completing their first state exams in June.

At top of the class nationwide this year are 47 pupils who achieved 11 A grades for all subjects including the highest grade of “Distinction” in English

The numbers sitting this year’s exams increased slightly – up 1.5 percent on 2017. Grades are being awarded today across a total of 25 subjects

Results will be available at schools around the country and online from 4 o’clock.

