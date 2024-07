Preparations in full swing for All-Ireland Senior Football Final

Preparations are already underway for Sunday week’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Galway and Armagh at Croke Park.

It was confirmed earlier today that tickets will be made available to the clubs for distribution later this week.

Galway GAA have also announced that there will be some fundraising events taking place closer to the final.

Paul Bellew spoke to George and John on Over The Line.