‘Over The Line’ with George McDonagh

This week on ‘Over The Line’ with Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh:

On the first hour of the programme, George previewed the senior and intermediate football championships with Danny Cummins, Kevin Dwyer, Jonathan Higgins and Eddie Hoare.

In the second hour, George announced the QFinancial.ie senior hurling team of the week.

Stephen Glennon looked back on the All-Ireland senior camogie final and the opening round of the club hurling championships.

Sean Clancy reflected on a successful weekend in Bosnia for Galway boxing with Olympic’s Ruth Dossen and Titans’ Dominic Barrett winning European schools gold medals in Bosnia.

And Michael Verney joined George to chat Olympics and racing.

The ‘Over The Line’ preview programme with George McDonagh and John Mulligan broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.