Galway Bay FM

13 August 2024

~1 minutes read

‘Over The Line’ with George McDonagh

Share story:
‘Over The Line’ with George McDonagh

This week on ‘Over The Line’ with Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh:

On the first hour of the programme, George previewed the senior and intermediate football championships with Danny Cummins, Kevin Dwyer, Jonathan Higgins and Eddie Hoare.

In the second hour, George announced the QFinancial.ie senior hurling team of the week.

Stephen Glennon looked back on the All-Ireland senior camogie final and the opening round of the club hurling championships.

Sean Clancy reflected on a successful weekend in Bosnia for Galway boxing with Olympic’s Ruth Dossen and Titans’ Dominic Barrett winning European schools gold medals in Bosnia.

And Michael Verney joined George to chat Olympics and racing.

The ‘Over The Line’ preview programme with George McDonagh and John Mulligan broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Galway United vs Shamrock Rovers (All-Island Cup Preview with Jenna Slattery, Therese Kinnevey and Phil Trill)

Galway United made history last year (2023) when they beat Cliftonville in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final to win their first ever senior womenR...

Aoife Raftery Returns to Irish Tarmac for Ulster Rally Test

European Rally Championship driver Aoife Raftery will make a rare Irish Tarmac Rally Championship event appearance when she contests Saturday’s Ulster R...

Cork 1-16 Galway 0-16 (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Commentary and Reaction with Cathal Murray)

Galway’s quest for a 5th O’Duffy Cup came up short last Sunday (11th August 2024) as Cork emerged three-point winners in the Glen Dimplex All-...

Galway United 1-1 St. Patrick's Athletic (Premier Division Commentary, Report and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United missed out on going into the top four of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Sunday (11th August) after being held to a 1-1 draw b...