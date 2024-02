Over The Line – The Tommy Lally Interview

One of the greatest to ever wear the Galway United Jersey was a guest on Over the Line on Monday night.

Tom Lally managed the team to the FAI Cup Final in 1985 but his career also saw him go to Celtic in the early 1970’s as well as St Patrick’s Athletic among others.

Tom was the guest of George McDonagh and John Mulligan on the show.