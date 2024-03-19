Galway Bay FM

19 March 2024

Over The Line – The PJ Fahy Interview

All-Ireland Winning Ladies Football Manager and Greyhound Derby Winning Trainer PJ Fahy joined George McDonagh in studio to talk about his life and sporting career.

