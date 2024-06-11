11 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Over The Line (The Pete Wilkins Interview)

Over The Line (The Pete Wilkins Interview)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins (Monday, 10th June 2024).

He discussed the disappointing season just gone, preparations for the next campaign which gets underway in September, new signings, and the implications of the 30% levey on provinces in relation to the salary of centrally contracted players.

Pete Wilkins was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh and William Davies.

‘Over The Line’ is brought to you in association with Supermacs, and broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.

(l-r) William Davies, Pete Wilkins and George McDonagh

