10 September 2024

Over The Line – The Panel – Monday, September 9th

George McDonagh and John Mulligan spoke to Niall Canavan about the weekend’s hurling, Galway United President Bernie O’Connell about Galway United’s recent success and looked back on the first day of Galway’s September race meet.

 

