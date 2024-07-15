15 July 2024

Over The Line – The Panel

GAA Correspondent with the Irish Sun Jason Byrne joined George and John.

Golf Journalist Denis Kirwan looked forward to the Open Championship on Thursday and William Davies joined the lads to look back on Ireland’s win over South Africa.

Over The Line - The Michael Duffy Interview

Turloughmore Showjumper Michael Duffy has been having an incredible season. The Galway man is part of the Rome Gladiators in the Global Champions League, ...

Preparations in full swing for All-Ireland Senior Football Final

Preparations are already underway for Sunday week’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Galway and Armagh at Croke Park. It was confirmed earl...

Spain WU19 0-0 Ireland WU19

The Ireland Women’s Under-19s secured a deserved point in a 0-0 draw with Spain in their first game in the 2024 UEFA Women’s Under-19 Europea...

Galway GAA Club Results

Ask Acorn Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Liam Mellows 0-18 Ardrahan 1-15 Oranmore-Maree 2-19 St Thomas 1-18 Micheal Breathnach 0-23 Tommy Larkins 3...