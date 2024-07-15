Over The Line – The Panel

15 July 2024
15 July 2024
Turloughmore Showjumper Michael Duffy has been having an incredible season. The Galway man is part of the Rome Gladiators in the Global Champions League, ...
Preparations are already underway for Sunday week’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Galway and Armagh at Croke Park. It was confirmed earl...
The Ireland Women’s Under-19s secured a deserved point in a 0-0 draw with Spain in their first game in the 2024 UEFA Women’s Under-19 Europea...
Ask Acorn Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Liam Mellows 0-18 Ardrahan 1-15 Oranmore-Maree 2-19 St Thomas 1-18 Micheal Breathnach 0-23 Tommy Larkins 3...