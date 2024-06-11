Galway Bay FM

11 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Over The Line – The Panel

Share story:
Over The Line – The Panel

On this week’s edition of ‘The Panel’ on ‘Over The Line,’ Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh was joined by KCLR’s Brendan Hennessy, Jonathan Higgins, Denis Kirwan and Offaly senior hurling manager Johnny Kelly.

Among the topics discussed were the Leinster and Munster senior hurling finals, Offaly’s win in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final, two defeats for Galway United teams, the upcoming US Open, and Padraig Harrington being inducted in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

All this and more.

‘Over The Line,’ in association with Supermacs, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

Over The Line (The Pete Wilkins Interview)

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ was Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins (Monday, 10th June 2024). He discussed the disappointi...

Aoife Raftery Heads to Sweden Holding Third Place in FIA Junior European Rally Championship

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver Aoife Raftery will contest this weekend’s BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia (June 13th-15th), the third round o...

Tense Weekend Ahead in All-Ireland Senior Football Championship

Galway are against Armagh in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship next Sunday (16th June 2024).  Throw-in at Markievicz Park, Sligo is 1.45pm and...

Season Plan Confirmed for 2024/25 IRFU Club Competitions

The season structure for the Men’s and Women’s Energia All-Ireland League has been confirmed for the 2024/25 season. The IRFU has been reviewing the...