Over The Line – The Panel

On this week’s edition of ‘The Panel’ on ‘Over The Line,’ Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh was joined by KCLR’s Brendan Hennessy, Jonathan Higgins, Denis Kirwan and Offaly senior hurling manager Johnny Kelly.

Among the topics discussed were the Leinster and Munster senior hurling finals, Offaly’s win in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final, two defeats for Galway United teams, the upcoming US Open, and Padraig Harrington being inducted in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

‘Over The Line,’ in association with Supermacs, broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.