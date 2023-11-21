Galway Bay FM

21 November 2023

Over The Line – The Ollie Horgan Interview

Galway United Assistant Manager Ollie Horgan joined Gerry and George in studio to talk about the club’s success, what has been happening during the off season and hope for Galway United’s return to the Premier Division of the Airtricity League.

