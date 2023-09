Over The Line – The Niall McSweeney Interview

Share story:

The special guest on Monday’s Over The Line was Ireland Men’s Golf Captain Niall Mac Sweeney.

Niall is from Oranmore and is a member of Athenry Golf Club.

He is responsible for selecting and running Irish Golf teams for competitions all over Europe and the world.

Niall spoke to Gerry Murphy and George McDonagh.