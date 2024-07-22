Galway Bay FM

22 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Over The Line – The Mike Glynn Interview

Share story:
Over The Line – The Mike Glynn Interview

This evening’s guest on Over The Line was racehourse owner and breeder and former journalist with the Connacht Tribune Mike Glynn.

Mike spoke to George McDonagh.

Share story:

The Camogie Association Launch 2024 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Semi Finals

Two Senior Double Headers to Take Place in UPMC Nowlan Park This weekend sees the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Senior and Intermediate Semi-Finals tak...

All-Ireland Senior Football Final Preview - The View From The Galway Camp - Sean Kelly

This Sunday, Galway will bid to win the All-Ireland Senior Football Title for the first time since 2001 when they face Armagh in Croke Park. All this week...

Galway GAA Results

Ocean Hygiene Supplies and Packaging Under 16C1 Group1 Padraig Pearses 4-7 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 0-13 OCC Construction Primary Junior Football Champ...

Galway Olympic Swimmer going for Gold in Paris

There is a very strong Galway connection to one of the Irish Olympic team representing us in the pool in Paris. Tom Fannon may have been born in Birmingha...