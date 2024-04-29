Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

Over The Line – The Mack Hansen Interview

Connacht and Ireland star Mack Hansen joined George McDonagh and William Davies in studio to discuss his career and his hopes for the future.

Mack Hansen pictured with William and George before his interview this evening.

