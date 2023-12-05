Galway Bay FM

5 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Over The Line – The Johnny O’Connor Interview

Share story:
Over The Line – The Johnny O’Connor Interview

Former Connacht, Wasps and Ireland player and current Galway Hurling Lead Athletic Development Coach Johnny O’Connor joined George and John in studio to talk about his rugby career and the transition from playing to coaching.

 

Share story:

Draws take place for Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships

The draws for the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships were made by Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy at Croke Park earlier today. Matches star...

Over The Line - The Panel

George McDonagh and John Mulligan were joined by Diarmuid Blake and Darren Kelly to discuss the weekend’s sporting action....

Ballinrobe wins Racecourse of the Year

Ballinrobe Racecourse, top trainer Jessica Harrington and former champion jockey Davy Russell were among those honoured as winners at the 2023 Horse Racin...

Galway Volleyball Club brave in defeat over the weekend in all three games

It was a hard weekend for Galway VC who faced the top teams of their leagues last weekend in Dublin. The Galway Volleyball Men Premier League lost 3 – 0...