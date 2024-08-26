Galway Bay FM

26 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Over The Line – The Joe Keating Interview

Share story:
Over The Line – The Joe Keating Interview

The renowned Galway soccer coach and administrator Joe Keating was the special guest on Monday’s Over the Line where he spoke to George McDonagh.

Share story:

Shamrock Rovers 1 Galway United 1 - Post Match Reaction

Galway United are just one point off third place following their 1-1 draw with Shamrock Rovers on Sunday night. Patrick Hickey’s goal in the 74th mi...

The Full Time Whistle County Hurling Championships Round Up

John Mulligan looks back at the second week of the Brooks County Senior and Senior B Hurling Championships and also at the Steeltech Sheds County Intermed...

Swimmer with MND to Tackle Two Guinness World Records in One Day in Two Different Countries - A Saturday Sport Special Interview

On September 1, 2024, Mark O’Brien, 55, a citizen of both Ireland and the UK, will attempt two Guinness World Records in one day, tackling two swi...

Thomas O'Toole makes it 11-0 as a professional after Friday's win in Boston

Connemara’s Thomas O’Toole is contemplating competing at Super Middleweight following an impressive win over former World Title challenger Javier Fran...