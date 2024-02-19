Galway Bay FM

19 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Over The Line – The Joe Gorham Interview

Share story:
Over The Line – The Joe Gorham Interview

The special guest on Monday’s Over The Line was Head of Rugby Development at Connacht Rugby Joe Gorham.

Joe spoke to George and John in studio.

Share story:

LGFA honours 22 graduates from ‘Learn To Lead’ Female Leadership Programme

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bU-SqZXbxv8 THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association honoured the 22 graduates from its third ‘Learn to Lead’ Fe...

Connacht FA Cup and Shield Games take place this weekend

This coming weekend will see the games in the Connacht Cup rounds three and four. In Round three, Dunmore Town are at home to Maree/Oranmore in a game hel...

URC Women’s Leadership Academy empowers women in sport

The United Rugby Championship has launched its second Women’s Leadership Academy programme for the 2023/24 season. The URC’s WLA is a powerful drive t...

Oughterard's Kate Dillon features as Ireland secures Golf Octagonal Silver

Oughterard’s Kate Dillon was part of the Irish team that won silver at the Octagonal tournament played in Spain at the weekend. Ireland team manager...