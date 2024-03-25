Galway Bay FM

25 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Over The Line – The Jimmy Nolan Interview

Share story:
Over The Line – The Jimmy Nolan Interview

The special guest on Monday night’s Over The Line was Galway United legend Jimmy Nolan.

Jimmy spoke to George and John about his career in football from his early days with Renmore to the Galway United era that won the FAI Cup in 1991.

Share story:

Galway Bay Sailing Club awarded Irish Sailing club of the year 2023

The Irish Sailing Awards took place in Howth Yacht Club last Friday. Galway was well represented at this year’s awards. Galway Bay Sailing Club was awar...

University of Galway celebrates sporting success and heroes

The University of Galway has marked a year of sporting success and heroes at our 39th annual Sports Awards. The awards allow the university and sports co...

Galway Junior Soccer Fixtures

Tuesday 26th March 2024 GFA Mens U21 Premier: Moyne Villa v Mervue Utd , at Headford, 8:00pm Refixed as agreed; == Wednesday 27th March 2024 GFA Mens Cham...

Details of Galway's 2024 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Games Announced

Details of Galway’s games in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship have been released. Henry Shefflin’s side will play their opening game at home t...