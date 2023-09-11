Over The Line – The Eric Elwood Interview

The Special Guest on Over The Line on Monday night was none other than Galwegians, Connacht and Ireland legend Eric Elwood.

During his playing career, Eric played 35 times for Ireland and was part of two World Cup Squads in 1995 and 1999.

After retiring, Eric became head coach of Connacht and was head coach when they qualified for the Heineken Cup for the first time.

He joined George McDonagh and William Davies in studio to talk about his career.