‘Over The Line’ Special Guest – Tony Ward

This week’s special guest on ‘Over The Line’ this week (Monday, 26th February 2024) was TONY WARD.

The Sarsfields man led Galway to All-Ireland senior camogie glory in 1996 and 2013. He has also managed Galway’s under-21s and various clubs as well as playing with the Sarsfields hurling teams that enjoyed All-Ireland silverware in the 1990s.

He was chatting to Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh and Darren Kelly.

‘Over The Line’ with George McDonagh and John Mulligan broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.