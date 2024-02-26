Galway Bay FM

26 February 2024

‘Over The Line’ Six Nations Rugby Review with Reggie Corrigan and George McDonagh

Former Ireland rugby international Reggie Corrigan joined Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh on ‘Over The Line’ this week (Monday, 26th February 2024) to look back on Ireland’s third win in this year’s Six Nations.

Andy Farrell’s team were 31-7 victors over Wales at the Aviva Stadium with Connacht’s Bundee Aki named man of the match.

‘Over The Line’ with George McDonagh and John Mulligan broadcasts every Monday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.

