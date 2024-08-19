Galway Bay FM

19 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Ireland Celebrates Best Olympic Games Ever – A Over The Line Special

Share story:
Ireland Celebrates Best Olympic Games Ever – A Over The Line Special

The 2024 Olympic Games will go down in history as the best ever from an Irish perspective.

A total of seven medals were won, one more than Ireland’s previous best at an Olympic Games where they won six in London in 2012.

But there was more to Ireland’s success than just the medals with a record number of top ten finishes and outstanding performances from across the sporting board from Ireland’s athletes.

John Mulligan spoke to Heather Boyle who is head of communications for the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

Share story:

Over The Line - The Pete Finnerty Interview

The Special Guest on Over The Line on Monday Night was two time All-Ireland winner with the Galway Hurlers and five time All Star Pete Finnerty. Pete spok...

Speed Golf Irish Open at Castlebar Delivers Thrilling Sprint Finish

The recent instalment of the Speedgolf Irish Open at Castlebar brought a fresh, adrenaline-fuelled format that left spectators on the edge of their seats....

Galway GAA Results

Bon Secours Hospital Senior Football Championship – Group 1 Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 2-15 Caherlistrane 0-12 Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-9 M...

Full Time Whistle - County Senior and Intermediate Championship Special

Tonight’s Full Time Whistle looks back at all the games in the County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship with all the reports and reactio...