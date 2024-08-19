Ireland Celebrates Best Olympic Games Ever – A Over The Line Special

The 2024 Olympic Games will go down in history as the best ever from an Irish perspective.

A total of seven medals were won, one more than Ireland’s previous best at an Olympic Games where they won six in London in 2012.

But there was more to Ireland’s success than just the medals with a record number of top ten finishes and outstanding performances from across the sporting board from Ireland’s athletes.

John Mulligan spoke to Heather Boyle who is head of communications for the Olympic Federation of Ireland.