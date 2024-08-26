Galway Bay FM

26 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway’s Para-Athletes Ready For The Start Of The Paralympics

Share story:
Galway’s Para-Athletes Ready For The Start Of The Paralympics

Galway’s Para-Athletes are finishing their preparations ahead of the start of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris on Wednesday.

Of Ireland’s team of 35, 6 are from Galway.

They are 

Shauna Bocquet – Craughwell

Ronan Grimes – Athenry

Richael Timothy – Ballymoe

Eoin Mullen – Inis Mor

Katie O’Brien – Clarinbridge

Sarah Slattery – Tynagh

Another Galway Woman, Fiona Scally, is with the team and she spoke to John Mulligan on Over The Line.

Share story:

Over The Line - The Panel

George and John were joined by Cyril Farrell to look back at the weekend’s hurling, Jonathan Higgins looked at Galway United’s draw with Shamr...

Over The Line - The Joe Keating Interview

The renowned Galway soccer coach and administrator Joe Keating was the special guest on Monday’s Over the Line where he spoke to George McDonagh....

Shamrock Rovers 1 Galway United 1 - Post Match Reaction

Galway United are just one point off third place following their 1-1 draw with Shamrock Rovers on Sunday night. Patrick Hickey’s goal in the 74th mi...

The Full Time Whistle County Hurling Championships Round Up

John Mulligan looks back at the second week of the Brooks County Senior and Senior B Hurling Championships and also at the Steeltech Sheds County Intermed...