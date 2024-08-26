Galway’s Para-Athletes Ready For The Start Of The Paralympics

Share story:

Galway’s Para-Athletes are finishing their preparations ahead of the start of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris on Wednesday.

Of Ireland’s team of 35, 6 are from Galway.

They are

Shauna Bocquet – Craughwell

Ronan Grimes – Athenry

Richael Timothy – Ballymoe

Eoin Mullen – Inis Mor

Katie O’Brien – Clarinbridge

Sarah Slattery – Tynagh

Another Galway Woman, Fiona Scally, is with the team and she spoke to John Mulligan on Over The Line.