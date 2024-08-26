26 August 2024
Galway’s Para-Athletes Ready For The Start Of The Paralympics
Galway’s Para-Athletes are finishing their preparations ahead of the start of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris on Wednesday.
Of Ireland’s team of 35, 6 are from Galway.
They are
Shauna Bocquet – Craughwell
Ronan Grimes – Athenry
Richael Timothy – Ballymoe
Eoin Mullen – Inis Mor
Katie O’Brien – Clarinbridge
Sarah Slattery – Tynagh
Another Galway Woman, Fiona Scally, is with the team and she spoke to John Mulligan on Over The Line.