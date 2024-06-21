Galway vs Monaghan (All-Ireland Senior Football Preliminary Quarter-Final Preview with Paul Finlay and Danny Cummins)

The knockout stages of the All-Ireland senior football championship has finally arrived and Galway find themselves back in the in the final 12 when they meet Monaghan on Saturday (22nd June 2024) in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship preliminary quarter-final.

It’s only their third championship meeting. Monaghan won in Salthill 0-16 to 0-8 in 2018 as both sides advances to the All-Ireland semi-finals. In the 1938 All-Ireland semi-final, The Tribesmen were 2-10 to 2-3 victors on their way to All-Ireland glory, the full commentary in the illustrious career of Michéal Ó Hehir.

Galway are unchanged from their draw against Armagh last week, while Barry McBennett and Conor McManus come into the Monaghan starting team.

Leading up to the game, former Monaghan footballer Paul Finlay joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

And Claregalway’s Danny Cummins also caught up with Darren on ‘Over The Line.’

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 4pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.