Galway vs Kilkenny (National Camogie League Preview with Ailish O’Reilly)

Share story:

Galway’s seniors return to Very National Camogie League Division 1A action on Saturday (9th March) when they host Kilkenny in Round 3.

Both sides have one win and one defeat each. And the loser of this contest will probably be out of league final contention.

After an impressive first outing against Clare, the Tribeswomen came up short against Tipperary two weeks ago, going down 3-10 to 1-13 in the Ragg.

To mark international women’s day, our special guest on ‘Over The Line,’ this week was Galway attacker Ailish O’Reilly. In her 12th season with the seniors, she has won five All-Stars, three All-Irelands and score three All-Ireland winning goals in Croke Park. Ailish chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at St. Brendan’s Park, Loughrea on Saturday is 2pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show broadcasts with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.

What a start for Galway, as Ailish O'Reilly finds the net – their All-Ireland final clash with Kilkenny is live now on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/fM1rDIbW1z — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 8, 2019