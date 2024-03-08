Galway United 0-0 Drogheda United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction)

Galway United and Drogheda United couldn’t be separated in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday (8th March 2024).

Rob Slevin, Ed McCarthy and Stephen Walsh had first-half chances. Substitute Patrick Hickey came close to a winner during the second period.

The result leaves Galway United in fourth place on seven points, six behind leaders Shelbourne.

After the game, Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Galway Bay FM’s commentary team were Mike Rafferty and Gareth Gorman.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Killian Brouder, Regan Donelon, Conor O’Keeffe, Robert Slevin; Vincent Borden (Patrick Hickey 58), David Hurley (Aodh Dervin 82), Edward McCarthy (Al Amin Kazeem 66), Conor McCormack, Karl O’Sullivan (Leo Gaxha 66); Stephen Walsh (Francely Lomboto 82).

Galway United’s next game is at home against champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday, 15th March. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.